How much do Strip casinos charge for parking?

In the not-so-distant past, paying to park your car at a casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip was unheard of. The idea of charging a guest to park their vehicle so they could patronize an establishment would not have even been seriously considered by casino bosses of yesteryear.

Times have changed.

Today, parking fees on the Strip are nearly ubiquitous.

Most major Strip casino-resorts charge for self-parking, with rates typically ranging from $15 to $30. Fees may vary based on the day of the week, major events or during peak demand.

Locals get a bit of a break. A good majority of the properties offer free parking for Nevada residents (with valid ID) for a limited time, most often up to three hours.

Treasure Island, Sahara, Casino Royale and Circus Circus (except for a handful of premium spots) are the only properties on the Strip that offer free self-parking.

Here is a rundown of parking rates on the Strip.

MGM Resorts

Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International operates the following casino hotels on the Strip: Aria, Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and New York New York.

Self-parking rates are $20 Monday through Thursday and $25 on weekends. Valet parking is $40.

Pearl, gold, platinum, and noir tier MGM Rewards card holders do not pay for parking at MGM properties. MGM Mastercard holders can also get parking fees waived.

Caesars Entertainment

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment operates the following casino hotels on the Strip: Caesars Palace, Cromwell, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, LINQ, Paris and Planet Hollywood.

Self-parking rates are $20 Monday through Wednesday. The properties charge $25 all other days.

Valet parking is $50 at Caesars Palace and $40 at all other Caesars properties. The LINQ does not offer valet.

Platinum, diamond and seven stars tier Caesars Rewards card holders do not pay for parking. Caesars Rewards Visa holders can also get parking fees waived.

Venetian and Palazzo

Self-parking is $20 Monday through Thursday and $23 on the weekends. Hotel guests pay $20 for self-parking.

Valet parking is $40 per day.

Venetian Rewards members at sapphire tier and above get free self-parking, while ruby tier card holders and above receive complimentary valet.

Wynn and Encore

Self-parking is $20 per day. Valet parking is $40 per day.

Wynn Rewards card holders at the chairman, black and platinum tiers receive free parking. Hotel guests also get complimentary parking.

Resorts World

Self-parking is $18 per day.

Valet parking is typically $25 per day but varies based on demand and special events.

Elite, prime, monarch and imperial tier Genting Reward card holders park for free.

Fontainebleau

Self-parking is $20 per day.

Valet parking is $35 during the week and $40 on weekends.

Fontainebleau Rewards card holders at the silver tier and above receive complimentary parking.

The STRAT

Monday through Thursday, self-parking is $10 for the first four hours and $17 up to 24 hours. Weekends are $13 for the first four hours and $22 for up to $24 hours.

