IGT hopes virtual-reality archery will hit its mark at casinos

IGT has launched two competitive VR archery games as gambling machine manufacturers struggle to find the next hot product to offset weak slot demand.

A Boyd employee demonstrates IGT's new virtual-reality game on Friday, March 23, 2018, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. Todd Prince Review-Journal

A Boyd employee gets ready to demontrate IGT's new virtual-reality game on Friday, March 23, 2018, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. Todd Prince Review-Journal

IGT's new virtual-reality game is seen on Friday, March 23, 2018, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. Todd Prince Review-Journal

Instructors watch Boyd employees demonstrate IGT's new virtual-reality game on Friday, March 23, 2018, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. Todd Prince Review-Journal

A Boyd employee gets ready to demonstrate IGT's new virtual-reality game on Friday, March 23, 2018, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. Todd Prince Review-Journal

Slot maker IGT is hoping its first virtual-reality product hits the bull’s-eye.

The Las Vegas-based company has launched two competitive VR archery games as gambling machine manufacturers struggle to find the next hot product to offset weak slot demand.

IGT unveiled its new games recently at The Orleans. ArcheryVR is played individually while SiegeVR is played by a team of two. The 90-second entertainment costs $10 per person for ArcheryVR and $30 for per team for SiegeVR.

The goal of the skill-based games is to defend a castle under attack. Players stand in wide booths wearing VR headsets as they go through the physical motion of grabbing a virtual arrow behind them and firing it with a bow at targets.

The Orleans is offering daily prizes to entice customers to give the new games a chance. The top player in Archery will receive $125 in slot dollars while the top team in Siege will receive $300. Players must be members of Boyd Gaming loyalty program to compete for the money.

“This is about the broader strategy of how do we expand our customer base — how we do connect with customers we aren’t reaching today,’’ said Boyd spokesman David Strow. ‘’The virtual zone is another step in the direction of attracting younger customers. It hits two interesting bases. It’s a new technology, but also skill-based.’’

IGT’s virtual reality platform has been placed next to the Bailiwick American pub and eatery, whose client base is the typical target audience, said Strow.

The bar and virtual reality game “create a center of interest that can perhaps connect with a younger demographic,” he said.

The Orleans will give the new entertainment a three-month test trial before deciding whether to extend its presence on the gaming floor.

Making room

Slot machines were cleared to make space for the new VR product, Strow said. The games are available from Monday through Friday from 4-10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 2-10 p.m. Archery and Siege alternate days.

Slot manufacturers and casinos have been struggling for years to attract new and younger players to machines on gaming floors.

The rollout of celebrity-licensed slots, such as Britney Spears and Michael Jackson, and machines with sleek, curved screens hasn’t stopped their decline in Las Vegas.

The number of slot machines in Nevada has tumbled nearly a quarter from a peak of 217,221 in 2001 to 164,996 at the end of last year. The number of slots in Nevada are at their lowest since 1993.

Players have reduced the amount of money they annually put into Nevada casinos slots by about $10 billion over the past two decades, according to Nevada gaming data.

Casinos have been able to boost slot win take by $1 billion over that period only by lowering the win odds, known as tightening the machines.

The casino floor hasn’t seen much innovation over the decades, industry analysts say. Electronic table games have enjoyed some success while skill-based slot machines, rolled out in 2016 and 2017, have failed to catch on.

Skill-based games can take some time to figure out, turning potential players off, said David Schwartz, UNLV gaming professor and author.

“People don’t like losing money and feeling like they didn’t get something enjoyable out of it or feeling clumsy in the process,’’ said Schwartz about the skill-based games.

Not the first

The Orleans isn’t the first casino in Las Vegas to launch VR games on or near the casino floor. MGM Grand last year created a large-scale, free-roaming VR arena where slot machines once stood.

MGM Grand in September began offering three games by Zero Latency. The half-hour games run every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. until midnight and cost $50 per person. Each game allows a maximum of 8 people per session. The maximum number of players per day is 224.

The Zero Latency games had about 90 bookings on both Saturday and Sunday and about half that number during the weekdays, based on study of bookings on their website over the past week.

Zero Latency did not return requests for comment.

Contact Todd Prince at 702 383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.