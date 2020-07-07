IGT’s new bartop slot-machine cabinet uses cashless wagering

The new-to-Nevada PeakBarTop units with a design that includes a 23-inch curved, full-HD display and a front-mounted ticket printer is in use at six local properties.

The PeakBarTop cabinet has been introduced at six Southern Nevada casino properties. (Courtesy, IGT)

The PeakBarTop cabinet has been introduced at six Southern Nevada casino properties. (Courtesy, IGT)

When IGT produced its first new bartop slot machine in more than two decades, everybody knew it would incorporate many of the features popular with its upright cousins.

What many didn’t see coming was that it would have features only authorized in Nevada regulations less than a week ago.

London-based IGT, which has a historic Nevada presence, launched its new PeakBarTop cabinet in several Southern Nevada locations Monday.

The new cabinet has a 23-inch curved, full high-definition display, a front-mounted ticket printer, and an embedded card reader for players who prefer to play at a bar to the casino floor.

The unit offers a variety of IGT video poker games, including “Game King”, “Super Star Poker”, and “Ultimate X Poker” as well as slot games “Scarab” and “Solar Disc.”

The technology inside the cabinet also supports a vast library of IGT content, including “Ultimate X Bonus Streak Poker”, “Da Vinci Diamonds Keno”, roulette games and the “Mistress of Egypt” slot game.

While the varied content and sleek look are enough to attract some players, the PeakBarTop’s ability to integrate with IGT’s cashless gaming systems technology with embedded Bluetooth technology will give players the ability to transfer funds directly to a machine from a digital wallet.

It was only Thursday that the Nevada Gaming Commission approved a series of regulatory amendments that took effect immediately to streamline the use of cashless systems.

Nick Khin, IGT’s chief operating officer, gaming, said there are other features that will appeal to both players and bartenders. In addition to enhanced lighting and sound, a USB mobile device charging port is available and, on the back side of the unit, a play-level indicator enabling service staff the ability to reward players with drinks and other comps for those sustaining a high level of play.

Changing out a 1990s-era bartop machine with a PeakBarTop shouldn’t be much of an issue because the hole cut in the bar is the same size as the old ones.

Khin said the new cabinet has been in use at California tribal properties, the Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, and the San Manuel Casino in Highland. In Nevada, PeakBarTop first landed at downtown’s Golden Nugget but it has since been installed at Treasure Island, South Point, Suncoast, Silverton and downtown’s D Hotel.

For competitive reasons, IGT does not disclose how much its new devices and their installation cost.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.