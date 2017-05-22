ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Casinos & Gaming

Jackpot of more than $300K hit at small Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
May 22, 2017 - 11:53 am
 

A small Strip casino was the site of a jackpot of more than $300,000 over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The jackpot was won on an IGT “Wheel of Fortune pink diamonds” machine on Saturday at the Casino Royale on the center Strip.

The actual amount was nearly $304,000, according to an email from an IGT spokeswoman.

The game is a 25-cent progressive slot machine. The jackpot resets at $200,000.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like