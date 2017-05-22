Jackpot of more than $300K hit at small Las Vegas Strip casino

International Game Technology's Wheel of Fortune machine at Treasure Island in 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small Strip casino was the site of a jackpot of more than $300,000 over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The jackpot was won on an IGT “Wheel of Fortune pink diamonds” machine on Saturday at the Casino Royale on the center Strip.

The actual amount was nearly $304,000, according to an email from an IGT spokeswoman.

The game is a 25-cent progressive slot machine. The jackpot resets at $200,000.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

