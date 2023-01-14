Keno jackpot worth over $108K won at off-Strip casino

Station Casinos said a Keno player bet 20 cents at Boulder Station and won more than $108,000 on a 10 spot on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Station Casinos via Twitter)

Now that’s a return on your money.

A local Boarding Pass member hit a 10-spot Keno jackpot on Monday at Boulder Station for a win of $108,877.45.

This week, one lucky local hit it big at @boulderstation with a $108,877.45 keno jackpot. The winner bet .20 cents, picked 10 numbers and all 10 numbers hit. 🤯

Congratulations to the big winner!

Read more: https://t.co/EONxCZpmWz pic.twitter.com/x4JHnNFByG

— Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) January 13, 2023