Keno jackpot worth over $108K won at off-Strip casino
The anonymous bettor invested 20 cents and picked 10 numbers to win the jackpot, according to the casino operator.
Now that’s a return on your money.
A local Boarding Pass member hit a 10-spot Keno jackpot on Monday at Boulder Station for a win of $108,877.45.
The bettor, who chose to remain anonymous, bet 20 cents and picked 10 numbers. All 10 numbers hit, according to a Station Casinos social media post.
