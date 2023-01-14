56°F
Casinos & Gaming

Keno jackpot worth over $108K won at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2023 - 4:30 pm
 
Station Casinos said a Keno player bet 20 cents at Boulder Station and won more than $108,000 o ...
Station Casinos said a Keno player bet 20 cents at Boulder Station and won more than $108,000 on a 10 spot on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Station Casinos via Twitter)

Now that’s a return on your money.

A local Boarding Pass member hit a 10-spot Keno jackpot on Monday at Boulder Station for a win of $108,877.45.

The bettor, who chose to remain anonymous, bet 20 cents and picked 10 numbers. All 10 numbers hit, according to a Station Casinos social media post.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

