Las Vegas locals casinos host most bingo halls in Southern Nevada

It’s a small part of the gaming picture in Nevada, but bingo halls remain a part of Las Vegas’ casino culture with most games played at locals properties.

Sarah Robinette, bingo agent with the Plaza hotel-casino, calls bingo numbers during the Super Bingo tournament at the Plaza in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

To some, it doesn’t even seem like gambling because it’s played so often in church charity events.

But several casinos in Southern Nevada, most of them that cater to Las Vegas locals, offer bingo sessions daily and games frequently draw big crowds.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that there were between 30 and 34 licensed bingo halls in the state in 2023, 22 in Clark County. They generated $45.6 million in gross gaming revenue for casinos statewide in 2023, with $43.3 million of that occurring in Clark County, up around 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

Casinos capture roughly 20-23 percent of the total wagered in entry fees while players receive the rest.

Where can you play the game first played in Italy in the 16th century? Here’s a list of Southern Nevada’s prominent bingo halls:

— Aliante Casino, 7300 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas.

— Arizona Charlies-Boulder, 4575 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

— Arizona Charlies-Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Boulder Station Bingo Room, 4211 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

— Cannery Bingo Room, 2121 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas.

— Dotty’s, 3003 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Edgewater Casino, 2020 S. Casino Drive, Laughlin.

— Gold Coast Casino, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas.

— Green Valley Ranch Bingo, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

— Jerry’s Nugget Casino, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas.

— Palace Station Bingo Room, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

— Plaza Bingo Room, 1 S. Main St., Las Vegas.

— Red Rock Bingo Room, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

— Santa Fe Station Bingo Room, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas.

— Silver Nugget Casino, 2140 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas.

— South Point Bingo, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas.

— Suncoast Casino, 9090 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Sunset Station Bingo, 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson.

— Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite.

