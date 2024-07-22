86°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas locals casinos host most bingo halls in Southern Nevada

Sarah Robinette, bingo agent with the Plaza hotel-casino, calls bingo numbers during the Super ...
Sarah Robinette, bingo agent with the Plaza hotel-casino, calls bingo numbers during the Super Bingo tournament at the Plaza in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
A player won a $418,018 jackpot on pai gow poker Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Palace Station in ...
$418K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Jan Jones Blackhurst has had plenty of experience putting cracks in the glass ceiling. (Jan Jon ...
New UNLV training program to help women crack the ‘glass ceiling’
A guest won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at The ...
$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
17-year-old from England arrested in cyber hackings targeting MGM Resorts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Bingo.

To some, it doesn’t even seem like gambling because it’s played so often in church charity events.

But several casinos in Southern Nevada, most of them that cater to Las Vegas locals, offer bingo sessions daily and games frequently draw big crowds.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that there were between 30 and 34 licensed bingo halls in the state in 2023, 22 in Clark County. They generated $45.6 million in gross gaming revenue for casinos statewide in 2023, with $43.3 million of that occurring in Clark County, up around 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

Casinos capture roughly 20-23 percent of the total wagered in entry fees while players receive the rest.

Where can you play the game first played in Italy in the 16th century? Here’s a list of Southern Nevada’s prominent bingo halls:

— Aliante Casino, 7300 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas.

— Arizona Charlies-Boulder, 4575 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

— Arizona Charlies-Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Boulder Station Bingo Room, 4211 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

— Cannery Bingo Room, 2121 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas.

— Dotty’s, 3003 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Edgewater Casino, 2020 S. Casino Drive, Laughlin.

— Gold Coast Casino, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas.

— Green Valley Ranch Bingo, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

— Jerry’s Nugget Casino, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas.

— Palace Station Bingo Room, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

— Plaza Bingo Room, 1 S. Main St., Las Vegas.

— Red Rock Bingo Room, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

— Santa Fe Station Bingo Room, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas.

— Silver Nugget Casino, 2140 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas.

— South Point Bingo, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas.

— Suncoast Casino, 9090 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Sunset Station Bingo, 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson.

— Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 2
Can southeast Las Vegas Valley casinos drive a revival?
recommend 3
$418K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 4
$109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas
recommend 5
Nevada gaming win increases slightly, visitation up in May
recommend 6
‘The little building that could’: Mirage architect recalls opening, sees Hard Rock success