Las Vegas Sands’ Palazzo hotel tower to halt weekday reservations

Las Vegas Sands’ Palazzo hotel tower will no longer accept reservations on weekdays, beginning July 21.

The Palazzo, which reopened alongside The Venetian on June 4, will keep “most public areas” open — including most restaurants, the casino, the Grand Canal Shoppes its parking garage, according to Sands spokesman Keith Salwoski.

Salwoski said the operational change comes as a “response to travel demand for the summer … to better reflect occupancy patterns.”

Both The Venetian and Palazzo will accept suite reservations on weekends. Weekday reservations are still available at The Venetian’s hotel tower.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

