Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel expansion proposal up for review

The property wants to add nearly 400,000 square feet of space to the resort’s existing footprint on the Strip.

Bellagio plans to add nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property, according to plans submitted to Clark County. (Clark County).

After several weeks of inaction, the Bellagio casino-hotel’s proposed expansion project will meet its first bureaucratic test Tuesday night.

The Paradise Town Advisory Board will consider a project design and a sign modification review for the Bellagio’s planned Project Mojave, which will add nearly 400,000 square feet of space to the resort’s existing footprint on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts International — operator of the Bellagio — is proposing a multi-story expansion of an underutilized portion of the casino-hotel. Project Mojave will add new dining, retail and entertainment amenities near the Bellagio entrance along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Clark County records.

The five-member Paradise TAB’s decision is non-binding. If the community board is satisfied, the proposal would go before the Clark County Zoning Commission next month.

The two design review applications were removed from the agenda of a July meeting of the Paradise TAB without notice. No reason was given as to why the requests were pulled.

County records show the project will feature nearly a dozen new retail outlets, several food and dining options, a dayclub/nightclub, an entertainment facility and several outdoor decks, patios and balconies.

The property’s existing freestanding sign along the Strip will be replaced with an 5,905-square-foot LED sign with an electronic messaging board. The new sign would be 141 feet, according to public documents.

Plans submitted to the county also include a proposal to add a bridge to connect the property to another MGM resort, the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. In 2022, MGM completed a $1.63 billion transaction to take over operations of The Cosmopolitan.

