57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Local resident wins nearly $450K with Pai Gow win at off-Strip casino

An unidentified local resident won nearly $450,000 on a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot at Palace S ...
An unidentified local resident won nearly $450,000 on a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot at Palace Station on Thursday, Nov., 21, 2024. (Palace Station)
More Stories
Security guards are seen at an entrance of the LINQ Hotel and Casino, on the Las Vegas Strip ea ...
Gaming Commission modifies regulation to help solve casino security guard shortage
New York New York, left, Excalibur hotel and casino and MGM Grand are seen Thursday, Sept. 14, ...
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Strip casino following poolside incident
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Veg ...
Luxury retailer opens doors at Fontainebleau, more coming
Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Aug. 1 ...
Longtime sportsbook director retires as head of Westgate SuperBook
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2024 - 6:12 pm
 

An unidentified local resident claimed a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush at Palace Station on Monday, winning nearly $450,000.

The jackpot paid $441,184 with an an additional $5,000 on a $5 bet with the fortune bonus.

Each player that had at least $5 on the fortune bonus also received $500. The progressive reset at $300,000.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES