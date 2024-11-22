Local resident wins nearly $450K with Pai Gow win at off-Strip casino
The jackpot paid $441,184 with an an additional $5,000 on a $5 bet with the fortune bonus.
An unidentified local resident claimed a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush at Palace Station on Monday, winning nearly $450,000.
Each player that had at least $5 on the fortune bonus also received $500. The progressive reset at $300,000.
