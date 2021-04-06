Longtime chairman of Everi Holdings retiring

Everi CEO Michael Rumbolz has been named to replace board Chairman E. Miles Kilburn on the Everi Holdings board of directors.

The chairman of the board of directors of Everi Holdings Inc., a Las Vegas gaming and financial technology company, is retiring, officials announced Tuesday.

E. Miles Kilburn, who has been a member of the Everi board of directors since March 2005 and chairman since 2008, said he would not stand for re-election at the board’s annual meeting May 19.

Everi CEO Michael Rumbolz was appointed chairman, and the board also named Ronald Congemi, a member of the board for the last eight years, as lead independent director, effective immediately.

Rumbolz, a former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, also serves as a director for Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment LLC and Vici Properties Inc.

The board plans “to review the opportunity to fill the open director position created by Kilburn’s retirement through the addition of a new director that would continue to advance the gender, cultural and professional diversity of its current composition and that would bring additional gaming, financial technology, digital and leadership experience to the board.”

