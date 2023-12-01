Longtime MGM executive to retire, promotions announced

Several MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas will have new faces in charge as the company announced several promotions.

Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anton Nikodemus will become the CEO of Seaport Entertainment, which is a spinoff of Howard Hughes Holdings. (Howard Hughes Holdings)

Mandalay Bay President Chuck Bowling speaks in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ayesha Molino was promoted to president and chief operating officer at Vdara and Aria. (Courtesy)

Travis Lunn was named president and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

MGM Resorts International has announced a slate of new promotions, including two executives who will take on roles held by Anton Nikodemus who left the company for a Howard Hughes Holdings offshoot last month.

Ayesha Molino was promoted to president and chief operating officer at Vdara and Aria. Sean Lanni is set to become the president and COO of The Cosmopolitan on April 1.

Nikodemus had served as the president and COO for CityCenter and overaw operations at The Cosmopolitan, Vdara and the Aria before departing the company. He will start his new role early next year as CEO of Seaport Entertainment, a spinoff company that will manage Howard Hughes Holdings entertainment operations, including possibly developing a casino at Fashion Show mall.

Molino joined MGM Resorts in 2017 and served as senior vice president of public affairs. She also worked as chief counsel to the late Sen. Harry Reid and helped oversee gaming policy for the senator. Molino will continue to have a hand in MGM Resorts’ communications, government and public affairs operations.

While taking on a new role, Lanni also will continue to serve as president of international marketing for MGM Resorts. Lanni has been at MGM Resorts since 2007 and worked in roles relating to financial analysis, development and marketing.

Outside of replacing Nikodemus, MGM Resorts announced a change of leadership at Mandalay Bay and Luxor as Chuck Bowling, current president and COO of the properties, will retire effective June 1. Bowling worked at MGM Resorts for over 25 years and will continue to work as a consultant for the company.

Bowling will be replaced by Travis Lunn who has worked at MGM Resorts since 2013 and has held leadership positions at several other MGM Resorts properties including the MGM Grand as well as other MGM properties in Mississippi and New Jersey. He most recently served as president and COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.