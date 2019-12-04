51°F
Lottery ticket worth $14.6M goes unclaimed in Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2019 - 10:32 pm
 

Things disappear in the desert all the time.

Drivers unaware of where they’re going. House pets who stray too far from their yards. A lottery ticket worth $14 million. Pottery. Snitches.

Wait … a lottery ticket worth $14 million? Well, to be a bit more exact, a lottery ticket worth $14.6 million.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, time ran out for the person who on June 5 correctly picked all six numbers of The Pick, starting a 180-day clock to come forward and claim their winnings. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Arizona Lottery tweeted a reminder on Nov. 26, warning the deadline was approaching.

Lottery officials said they have no idea who might have purchased the winning ticket or their whereabouts.

“There is nothing more exciting for Arizona Lottery than to award a large jackpot, like this $14.6 million prize, so we are always a little sad when we see one of these prizes expire unclaimed,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a prepared statement on Monday.

Arizona now will determine what to do with the unclaimed money. Reportedly, 30 percent will go to a special advocates court program that assists abused and neglected children. Native American students taking classes for high school and college credit also will benefit and a good chunk of the money will be used to help combat internet crimes against children. The lottery commission also will use some of the money to help fund new lottery games.

By the way, Wednesday’s The Pick jackpot is worth $2.3 million.

