M Resort scrapping $25 resort fee this summer

Henderson’s M Resort, which is operated by Penn National Gaming and is the official headquarters hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders, is scrapping its resort fee through Labor Day.

M Resort in Henderson is owned by Penn National Gaming. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The M Resort is waiving its $25 resort fee this summer in a bid to attract more guests.

The Henderson property, which reopened June 4, announced Thursday that no resort fee would be collected from July 1 through Sept. 7.

The M is operated by Penn National Gaming, which has yet to open its Tropicana property on the Strip.

Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of the M, said the casino is operating at 50 percent of maximum occupancy and that social distancing requirements are in place. The resort also has installed plexiglass dividers at its player services, front desk and promotions center. Hand-sanitizing stations are installed at high-traffic areas and around slot machines and enhanced cleaning protocols are in place at restaurants, bars, restrooms, elevators and on the casinos floor.

The 390-room M late last year was named the official team headquarters hotel for the Las Vegas Raiders, whose team office and training facility are located about a mile from the resort.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.