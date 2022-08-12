Massachusetts Gaming Commission planning for sports-wagering

Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced plans for roundtable meetings with existing casino licensees one day after Gov. Charlie Baker signed sports-betting legislation into law.

FILE -- In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, the MGM Springfield casino's logo decorates the front facade on Main Street in Springfield, Mass. Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield have announced plans to open sportsbooks once permitted by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will meet next week with representatives of Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International to begin planning the implementation of sports wagering in the Bay State.

This comes after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation on Wednesday making the state the 31st in the nation to legally take bets on sporting events.

The commission said a roundtable meeting is scheduled Aug. 18 with five existing licensees — three casino operators and two horseracing tracks — to begin the process of drafting regulations to oversee sports wagering.

Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield have casino operations in the state and already have announced plans to open sportsbooks once permitted by the commission.

The purpose of the roundtable meeting is to gather suggestions from existing licensees on how to best open the state’s sports-wagering market.

In addition to permitting brick-and-mortar sportsbooks in the state, the commission will allow seven applicants to compete for the ability to take bets on mobile sports apps.

Commissioners say they don’t expect the first sports bets to be taken until late this year or early next year.

