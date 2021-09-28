MGM one step closer to opening casino in Japan

MGM Resorts International announced that MGM Japan, along with it’s joint-venture partner ORIX, has been selected by Osaka as the region’s integrated resort partner.

MGM Resorts International announced that MGM Japan, along with it’s joint-venture partner ORIX, has been selected by Osaka as the region’s integrated resort partner.

Some details of the proposed approximately $10B development were also revealed.

“It is an honor to be selected as Osaka’s partner in developing an integrated resort. I commend the city in undertaking a comprehensive and thoughtful process to meet its goal of developing a world-class integrated resort in Osaka,” said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will work closely with prefectural/city municipal governments to deliver an iconic, uniquely Japanese destination warranting Osaka’s selection as home to one of Japan’s first integrated resorts.”

Plans for the resort include 2,500 total guest rooms, 400,000 square feet of conference facilities and a theater that seats approximately 3,500 people.

The selection is one of several steps in the licensing process following the 2018 passage of Japan’s Integrated Resort Implementation Act. The next step is to submit an Area Development Plan to Japan’s central government during the application period (October 2021 to April 2022). Integrated resort licenses are expected to be issued next year. If selected to receive a license, MGM anticipates an opening date in the second half of the 2020s for the Osaka project.

