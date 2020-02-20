MGM Resorts hack affected a reported 10.6M former guests

MGM Resorts International has released a statement confirming the company was hacked last summer, with certain information — including some guests’ drivers license and passport information — stolen from a cloud server.

MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

MGM Resorts International has released a statement confirming the company was hacked last summer, with certain information — including some guests’ drivers license and passport information — stolen from a cloud server.

ZDnet first reported on Wednesday that personal details for 10,683,188 former hotel guests were affected. MGM declined to confirm the actual number of affected guests because the data included many duplicates.

An MGM spokesperson confirmed that the company discovered someone had gained unauthorized access to “a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts.”

The spokesperson said the company is confident no financial, payment card or password data was involved, and the majority of the data taken included information such as names and phone numbers.

“At MGM Resorts, we take our responsibility to protect guest data very seriously, and we have strengthened and enhanced the security of our network to prevent this from happening again,” according to the spokesperson.

After discovering the security breach, the company notified potentially impacted guests and brought in two cybersecurity forensics firms to assist with an internal investigation, review and remediation of the issue.

In total, there were about 52,000 people notified about the hack in accordance with applicable state laws. Many of those were from South Dakota, which has a law requiring notification for most hacks. Roughly 1,300 of those had sensitive data such as drivers license or passport information involved in the hack.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.