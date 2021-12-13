MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B

MGM Resorts International has reached an agreement to sell the operations of The Mirage to Hard Rock International for $1.075 billion in cash, according to an announcement from the company.

Hard Rock plans to build an iconic guitar-shaped Hotel which will be located on the famous Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy of Hard Rock International)

The Mirage is shown on the Las Vegas Strip, Nov. 18, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Plexiglass is installed throughout many areas as the Mirage reopens following a COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mirage, the iconic Strip resort that helped usher in the era of ultra-luxury in Las Vegas, is being sold by MGM Resorts International to Hard Rock International, the companies announced Monday.

Hard Rock will pay $1.075 billion in cash to acquire the operations of The Mirage in a deal that is expected to close in the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

As the new operators, Hard Rock announced plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the 77-acre property, bringing its signature hotel style to the Strip.

“We are honored to welcome The Mirage’s 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80 acre center-Strip location.”

Hard Rock said it will enter into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties, who announced a $17.2 billion deal in August to purchase The Mirage’s real estate from MGM Growth Properties. It’s expected to close in the first half of 2022.

“This transaction is a significant milestone for MGM Resorts, and for Las Vegas,” MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement Monday. “As part of the team that opened The Mirage in 1989, I know firsthand how special it is, and what a great opportunity it presents to the Hard Rock team. I want to thank all of our Mirage employees who have consistently delivered world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests for more than three decades.”

MGM operates nine other resorts on the Strip and will soon add The Cosmopolitan into its portfolio, after agreeing in October to pay $1.6 billion for the resort’s operations.

Hornbuckle made the surprise announcement last month that the company was looking to sell The Mirage. The decision came down to capital allocation and wanting to diversify the company’s holdings, which made The Mirage “the obvious choice” to sell.

“We have enough of Las Vegas,” he told investors during a November call.

For Hard Rock, the company has been anything but shy in its wanting to acquire a property along the Strip.

In 2019, Hard Rock Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen told Bloomberg the group was looking to buy a property along the iconic corridor. The company also purchased the licensing and naming rights for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in May 2020.

And at this year’s Global Gaming Expo in October, Allen told reporters they were still waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

“We recognize that Las Vegas is the capital of gaming in the United States,” Allen said. “If that opportunity comes up, then yes, we would be interested.”

Originally developed by Steve Wynn on the former Castaways site, The Mirage opened its doors in November 1989 and helped lead the way in the megaresort boom on the Strip. MGM acquired the resort in 2000 when it bought Mirage Resorts for $4.4 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.