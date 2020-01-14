MGM Resorts selling 2 properties on Las Vegas Strip

The Blackstone Group has partnered on a deal with MGM Resorts International’s real estate trust to acquire two more Las Vegas Strip properties.

The Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A few months after it bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, The Blackstone Group has partnered on a deal to acquire two other Strip properties for even more.

The New York financial giant announced Tuesday it agreed to form a joint venture with casino operator MGM Resorts International’s real estate investment trust to buy the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay’s real estate for $4.6 billion.

The real estate trust, MGM Growth Properties, will own 50.1 percent of the joint venture, and Blackstone will own 49.9 percent.

MGM Resorts will lease back the properties and continue to operate them, as it does with the Bellagio.

