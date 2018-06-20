‘Minimal damage’ from water leak at Mandalay Bay convention center

MGM Resorts International said it is business as usual Wednesday at Mandalay Bay following a major leak.

A water main break at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip caused flooding in the resort’s south convention center, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Melinda Cook)

A water main break at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip caused flooding in the resort’s south convention center, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Twitter/Scott Zamost, @scottzamost)

El Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Clark responde a una fuga de agua principal en el área de carga del centro de convenciones del hotel casino: Mandalay Bay el martes 19 de junio de 2018 en Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

MGM Resorts International said it is business as usual Wednesday at Mandalay Bay following a major leak.

Gallons of water poured onto the floor of the hotel’s convention center Tuesday after a pipe malfunctioned, the company said. Photos posted on social media showed the corridor leading to the convention center covered in water.

“There were no injuries or disruption to overall operations,” said Brian Ahern, an MGM spokesman.”The Convention Center is proceeding with its normal events and operations schedule Wednesday.”

He said the damage to the property was “minimal,” but could not give a dollar figure.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners is holding their annual convention in the Mandalay Bay this week. The ACFE Global Fraud Conference attracts more than 3,000 industry professionals.

“Even after a water main break occurs at a large luxury hotel, Mandalay Bay staff and support services were outstanding guiding conference attendees to safe walkways and exit areas,” Louise Odenheimer, an audit specialist attending the conference, tweeted Wednesday.

Photos posted on Twitter Wednesday from the conference indicated that meetings and presentations went ahead as planned. Ahern said no meetings had been postponed.

