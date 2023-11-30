Minnesota visitor wins $292K poker jackpot at off-Strip casino

The guest hit a 7-card straight flush — 3 through 9 of spades with the wild card joker becoming the 8 — to take home a $292,072 jackpot.

The winning hand in a Pai Gow Poker game at The Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Boyd Gaming)

A visitor from Minnesota enjoyed more than just the warm weather on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas. They ended up with nearly 300,000 reasons to be thankful.

Playing a regional linked Pai Gow Poker game at The Orleans on Nov. 26, the anonymous winner made a required $1 side bet in order to be eligible for the progressive, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.

The guest hit a 7-card straight flush — 3 through 9 of spades with the wild card joker becoming the 8 — to take home a $292,072 jackpot.

Boyd Gaming offers the regional linked Pai Gow Poker at other casinos, including Aliante, Cannery, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town and Suncoast.

