47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Mirage, Tropicana union workers approve tentative 5-year contracts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2023 - 10:16 pm
About 1,700 workers represented by the Culinary Union at The Mirage (soon to be rebranded as. H ...
About 1,700 workers represented by the Culinary Union at The Mirage (soon to be rebranded as. Hard Rock resort) voted to tentatively approve a new five-year contract with the resort on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Mirage marquee on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
About 1,700 workers represented by the Culinary Union at The Mirage (soon to be rebranded as. H ...
About 1,700 workers represented by the Culinary Union at The Mirage (soon to be rebranded as. Hard Rock resort) voted to tentatively approve a new five-year contract with the resort on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Mirage marquee on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Mirage on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. As the hotel-casino’s new operator, Ha ...
The Mirage on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. As the hotel-casino’s new operator, Hard Rock International plans to make many changes including an eventual guitar-shaped hotel tower facing Las Vegas Boulevard. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Some 2,000 Culinary Union workers announched Wednesday they have reached tentative contract agreement with the two resorts they work for — The Mirage and the Tropicana.

The announcements were made Wednesday on X by Culinary Union 226.

Some 1,700 workers at The Mirage, soon to be Hard Rock, are involved along with 300 at the Tropicana.

Hard Rock purchased The Mirage several months ago. The facility is transitioning into a Hard Rock hotel/casino with plans to remove the volcano at the front of the property and replace it with a guitar-shaped hotel.

“Hard Rock values the strong relationship we share with the Culinary Union and are happy to have collaboratively worked towards a finalized contract agreement,” Mirage President Joe Lupo stated in a text. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team members over the past year of operating The Mirage.”

Union workers ratified a contract with MGM, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts on Nov. 22, “bringing increased wages for 40,000 employees and an end to the threat of a labor stoppage against the casino operators,” the union posted on its website.

The total compensation won is about $2 billion over the five-year contract, according to Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union. The union said it secured the largest wage hikes ever negotiated in its history, which will bring a 10 percent wage increase for every worker in the first year and a total of 32 percent in raises over the life of the new contract.

Union workers at Four Seasons recently voted to approve a similar contact.

The union remains in negotiations with 23 hotel-casino operators in Nevada — 10 on the Strip, 11 downtown and two in northern Nevada, according to a post on X.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘My client didn’t do that’: Defense attorneys ask for release of two teens arrested in fatal beating
‘My client didn’t do that’: Defense attorneys ask for release of two teens arrested in fatal beating
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
4
Trees being replaced along Fountains of Bellagio
Trees being replaced along Fountains of Bellagio
5
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Stars, party precede Fontainebleau’s long-awaited opening
By McKenna Ross and Richard N. Velotta / RJ

On the Las Vegas skyline 15 years but never open, the $3.7 billion resort holds a “Bleau” carpet before its doors open to the public just before midnight.

More stories
Culinary workers vote 99 percent for Caesars deal; MGM, Wynn vote next
Culinary workers vote 99 percent for Caesars deal; MGM, Wynn vote next
99 percent of Wynn workers ratify union contract agreement
99 percent of Wynn workers ratify union contract agreement
MGM workers cast 99 percent of votes for Culinary union contract
MGM workers cast 99 percent of votes for Culinary union contract
We all knew the ending to the riveting Culinary negotiation drama
We all knew the ending to the riveting Culinary negotiation drama
Starbucks baristas walk off job in Vegas
Starbucks baristas walk off job in Vegas
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday