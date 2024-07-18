Mirage’s ‘Day One’ employees ready for next chapter

On Wednesday, long-time Mirage casino-hotel employees gathered under the porte cochere, in the atrium and on the gaming floor to share memories about the Strip property.

‘I’m really going to miss this place’: Las Vegas says goodbye to Mirage — PHOTOS, VIDEO

The Mirage employees take in the festivities on the final day of operations at the Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mirage employees take in the festivities on the final day of operations at the beloved Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mirage employees take in the festivities on the final day of operations at the beloved Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thirty-three year employee Moises Ayala gets mobbed by his family on the final day of operations at The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Casino porter Veronica Urbina, left, hugs Day 1 employee and fellow porter Lyceette Pagan on the final day of operations at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

On Wednesday morning, long-time Mirage casino-hotel employees gathered under the porte cochere, in the atrium and on the gaming floor to take photos, give out hugs and share memories of glory days during the final moments of the iconic Las Vegas Strip property.

Some of those employees have stories that harken back to Nov. 22, 1989, which was the day the Mirage opened its doors, forever changing the landscape of the city and the gambling industry.

There were 137 such employees, to be exact. They are the “Day One” team members, many of whom spent their entire professional lives contributing to the legacy of The Mirage.

Cynthia Brass, who worked as a server at the Carib Cafe, B.B. King’s Blues Restaurant & Club and The Pantry during her 34-year tenure at The Mirage, says she is fortunate to be part of that distinct group.

“It’s bittersweet,” Brass said on Wednesday after a closing press conference concluded and the volcano along Las Vegas Boulevard erupted one last time. “It still hasn’t hit (me) that hard because I’m retiring. I don’t want to retire…(but) I’m going to go enjoy life, and I’m going to take this experience with me.”

Just after 11 a.m., the world-famous Mirage closed for good. It was the final chapter in one of Las Vegas’ greatest stories — how an “Oasis in the Desert” raised the bar for the gambling business and forever changed how casinos approached the guest experience.

But, as Alan Feldman, a long-time gaming communications and policy expert who worked alongside property co-founder Steve Wynn when The Mirage opened more than three decades ago, said during Wednesday’s press conference, the “secret sauce underpinning The Mirage’s success was always its people.”

“Three thousand dedicated men and women who came here everyday with the singular mission of creating memories for our guests,” he said. “We all recognize that the building was brick-and-mortar. It was the incredible team, delivering on the experience, that brought the vision of The Mirage to life…We cannot thank them enough for their many years of devoted service.”

Elaine Wynn, the property’s co-founder, acknowledged the enormous contributions of The Mirage employees during the closing ceremonies on Wednesday. In her remarks to the nearly 400 gathered attendees, Wynn said it was the team members who allowed management to keep its promise of excellence to the community.

“We elevated the standard of service to a superlative level with the creation of this property,” she said. “We had people come here daily — thousands of employees — who just continued to grow in their professionalism. And they developed their skills, and they were courteous, and respectful, and generous and loving.”

That love Wynn spoke of went far beyond the execution of duty for the workers.

“Everyday, we come to work and we become a family,” said Clarita Nicholls, a day-one porter. “I’m going to miss everyone so much.”

Brass, the outgoing and energetic restaurant server, echoed those sentiments.

“These people are like our family. We spend more time with them here, than we do at home,” she said. “We argue, we fight, and then five minutes later, we’re family again. It’s really unbelievable.”

Nicholls said she has many great memories at The Mirage, but she is particularly proud of a personal accomplishment. She was twice named “Employee of the Month” — once in 2008 and again in 2012. She also recounts being nominated for “Employee of the Year,” but coming up just short.

“I didn’t win that,” she said with a huge smile, “but I had fun.”

Lyceette Pagan, another day-one porter, looked like she was enjoying herself on Wednesday, surrounded by co-workers who showered her with affection as they took a group photo in front of the atrium waterfall. Through an interrupter (also a Mirage casino porter), Pagan said her outward appearance was hiding her feelings inside.

“I cannot find the word to express how I feel today because I am so sad,” she said.

Her sadness will hopefully abide in the coming days, as she prepares to take a well-deserved and hard-earned vacation.

“I’m going to Puerto Rico,” Pagan said. “I’m going home.”

David Danzis can be reached at: ddanzis@reviewjournal.com, or 702-383-0378. Follow him on X: @AC_Danzis