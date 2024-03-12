Nevada casino is set to undergo a major renovation

Here’s what changes are planned for the Clark County hotel-casino.

A rendering of the expanded Center Bar at the CasaBlanca resort in Mesquite, which is undergoing $6 million worth of renovations. (Mesquite Gaming)

A rendering of the new sports bar being added to the CasaBlanca resort in Mesquite, which is undergoing $6 million worth of renovations. (Mesquite Gaming)

A Mesquite area resort is set to undergo $6 million worth of renovations.

The CasaBlanca hotel-casino announced it’s renovating its property to more than double the size of the current Center Bar and add a new sports bar as well as over 200 new slot machines to the casino floor. The renovations will start in May and should be completed in the fall.

The property will remain open while the renovations are being completed, the announcement said.

The work is a “substantial investment” for CasaBlanca and is meant to boost the guest experience, said Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, which operates the CasaBlanca and the Virgin River hotel and casino in Mesquite.

“Every dollar will go into making this already successful resort more welcoming and enjoyable for our customers,” Moore said in a statement.

It’s unclear what, if any, casino or other operations at CasaBlanca are being removed or reduced to accommodate the new bar space and slot machines, as Mesquite Gaming didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

