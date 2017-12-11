ad-fullscreen
Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman Burnett leaving post

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
A.G. Burnett, chairman of the state Gaming Control Board since November 2012, will leave the board to enter the private sector.

Burnett emailed the Control Board staff about his departure Monday.

An announcement is expected later Monday from Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office.

Burnett has been on the three-member board since January 2011 and a year and a half later, was appointed chairman by Sandoval, replacing Mark Lipparelli, who resigned three months in advance of the completion of his four-year term on the regulatory panel.

Burnett had been deputy chief of the Control Board’s corporate securities division prior to being name to the board. He also served as a senior deputy attorney general in the gaming division when Sandoval was attorney general.

