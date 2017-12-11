Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman Burnett leaving post

A.G. Burnett, chairman of the state Gaming Control Board since November 2012, will leave the board to enter the private sector.

Gaming Control Board Chairman, A.G. Burnett, left, speaks as Gov. Brian Sandoval looks on during the Gaming Policy Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Burnett emailed the Control Board staff about his departure Monday.

An announcement is expected later Monday from Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office.

Burnett has been on the three-member board since January 2011 and a year and a half later, was appointed chairman by Sandoval, replacing Mark Lipparelli, who resigned three months in advance of the completion of his four-year term on the regulatory panel.

Burnett had been deputy chief of the Control Board’s corporate securities division prior to being name to the board. He also served as a senior deputy attorney general in the gaming division when Sandoval was attorney general.

