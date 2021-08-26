Nevada, Las Vegas Strip gaming wins set record highs in July

For the fifth straight month, state gaming win has pushed past the $1 billion mark in Nevada and Clark County had back-to-back billion-dollar months in June and July.

The state’s casinos won more money from players in July than in any month in history.

The Strip also recorded an all-time high and slot volume was the highest ever.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported gaming win exceeded $1 billion for the fifth straight month, with Clark County win hitting the billion-dollar mark for the second month in a row.

The board reported Nevada casinos collected $1.36 billion from players for the month, 80 percent higher than in July 2020.

In Clark County, the total was $1.163 billion, up 89.7 percent from a year ago, with the Strip up 140.5 percent to $793.7 million and downtown Las Vegas up 70.7 percent to $71.2 million.

July’s numbers include win statistics from Circa, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas, which weren’t yet open in July 2020.

