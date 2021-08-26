91°F
Casinos & Gaming

Nevada, Las Vegas Strip gaming wins set record highs in July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2021 - 8:39 am
 
Updated August 26, 2021 - 9:20 am
People walk past the Bellagio hotel-casino, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People stand in line to check in at treasure Island on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An entrance to Circa in Las Vegas Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The state’s casinos won more money from players in July than in any month in history.

The Strip also recorded an all-time high and slot volume was the highest ever.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported gaming win exceeded $1 billion for the fifth straight month, with Clark County win hitting the billion-dollar mark for the second month in a row.

The board reported Nevada casinos collected $1.36 billion from players for the month, 80 percent higher than in July 2020.

In Clark County, the total was $1.163 billion, up 89.7 percent from a year ago, with the Strip up 140.5 percent to $793.7 million and downtown Las Vegas up 70.7 percent to $71.2 million.

July’s numbers include win statistics from Circa, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas, which weren’t yet open in July 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

