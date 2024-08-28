Nevada sees first drop in gaming win in 4 months

The volatility of baccarat was on full display in July as a low hold percentage resulted in a decline in gaming win for the first time in four months.

Las Vegas Strip gaming win plunged by 15 percent in July leading to the first statewide decline in win in four months, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

But experts say the downturn was understandable — July’s win of $1.3 billion was in comparison with July 2023’s strong performance of $1.4 billion, the second highest monthly win total in history.

“No, I would not call this the start of any downturn,” said Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Gaming Control Board who crunches the state’s monthly gaming statistics.

“This was a very difficult comparison as July of ’23 was the second highest win total in state and Strip history due to a very difficult baccarat comp related to hold.”

Lawton explained that table hold — the percentage of money won by casinos on their games — was 14.39 percent this year compared with 17.62 percent last year, the highest in nearly 37 years. Nowhere in the casino was hold more pronounced than in the volatile game of baccarat where the state’s hold was 23.52 percent, the highest since June 2003.

While Strip win was down 15 percent to $709.3 million, win in downtown Las Vegas casinos was up 9.9 percent to $71.8 million and win in outlying Clark County, which includes southwest Las Vegas where the Durango casino entered the market in December, was up 19 percent to $171.2 million.

Other submarkets were similarly volatile.

Win in Sparks was down 11.4 percent from a year ago, North Lake Tahoe was up 14.1 percent, and South Lake Tahoe was flat. In Southern Nevada, the Boulder Strip and Mesquite were up, but Laughlin was down.

