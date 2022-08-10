New Caesars Sportsbook app coming to Nevada this year

The more advanced Caesars Sportsbook app is already available in some other states, offering an expanded betting menu, including same-game parlays.

A more advanced Caesars Sportsbook app will launch in Nevada later this year, bringing faster payouts and more wagering options, including same-game parlays.

Caesars customers in Nevada now using the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app will migrate over to the new platform.

Caesars plans to have all of its sportsbook customers using the new app by the end of the year, “greatly enhancing the customer experience,” Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession said last week on Caesars Entertainment’s second-quarter earnings call.

A Caesars Entertainment spokesman confirmed that the migration would happen in Nevada this year but did not offer a specific timetable.

The new Caesars app is already available in several states and just launched Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Caesars offers sports betting in 25 North American jurisdictions, including 18 with mobile apps.

The new app offers an expanded betting menu, with more live betting and same-game parlays, a type of bet that involves wagering on multiple outcomes within one sporting event. (For example, a baseball team to win a game and for a specific player to hit a home run.)

Same-game parlays have become popular in other jurisdictions but are not widely available in Nevada.

The new Caesars app will also have more ways to deposit funds and faster ways to cash out winnings.

In other sports betting news:

— BetMGM has expanded its partnership with the NFL into Canada, allowing the sportsbook to use official logos and advertise on NFL-operated digital platforms in the region. BetMGM launched in Ontario in April.

BetMGM already has a multiyear deal with the NFL in the U.S., allowing the sportsbook to advertise during games.

— BetMGM also announced that actor Jerry Ferrara, one of the stars of the HBO series “Entourage,” among other movies and TV shows, will become the sportsbook’s latest celebrity brand ambassador. He will also host the podcast “Unleashed” for BetMGM.

