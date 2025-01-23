Off-Strip properties team with Choice Hotels for booking platform

How much are the resort fees charged on the Las Vegas Strip?

What would happen to Circus Circus if Ruffin decides to sell it?

Westgate Las Vegas, the nearly 3,000-room off-Strip resort that once was the largest hotel in the world and the tallest in Nevada, has joined 20 other Westgate properties now available on ChoiceHotels.com.

Westgate and Choice Hotels International Inc. announced the new business relationship Thursday. Westgate properties also can be reserved with points on the rewards program Choice Privileges. The hotels will join Choice’s upscale offerings, which include the Radisson, Cambria and Ascend Hotel Collection brands.

“We are so pleased to collaborate with Westgate Resorts, giving travelers and over 68 million Choice Privileges members a compelling range of hotel options,” Chief Marketing Officer at Choice Hotels International Noha Abdalla said in a release. “The addition of these properties further solidifies our commitment to delivering more diverse travel experiences, while providing Choice Privileges members with even more ways to use their points and maximize their rewards.”

Westgate Las Vegas is one of the first properties to be linked to the community by the Las Vegas Monorail system as well as underground Vegas Loop transit system.

In addition to Westgate Las Vegas, which has one of the world’s largest race and sportsbooks, known as the Superbook, the Westgate Flamingo Bay property in Las Vegas also is part of the program.

In addition to those resorts, there are Westgate properties in Florida, Utah, New York, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona.

Westgate Las Vegas has hosted entertainers Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton and Barry Manilow over the years.

Choice has more than 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 635,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice to meet travelers’ needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.