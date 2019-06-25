Ohio man turns $5 bet into $1M in winnings at Las Vegas casino

With a $5 side bet, a Las Vegas visitor won more than $1 million after he was dealt a club royal flush on The Millionaire Progressive wager.

Sean Barry of Ohio shows off his winnings after connecting on the Millionaire Progressive on Friday, June 21, 2019, at a Three Card Poker table at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

One outstanding deal on Friday made a visitor from Ohio an instant millionaire.

With a $5 side bet, Las Vegas visitor Sean Barry won more than $1 million after he was dealt a club royal flush on The Millionaire Progressive wager at The Venetian.

Barry was at the Three Card Poker table when he hit, winning $1,010,155.

“The Millionaire Progressive has paid out more than $5 million this year,” Lance Gautreaux, senior vice president and U.S. chief casino officer for Las Vegas Sands Corp., said in an emailed statement. “That’s five millionaires, made each from a $5 side bet. A huge congratulations goes out to all of our winners so far.”

The Millionaire Progressive is also available on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Let it Ride, Caribbean Stud, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud in The Venetian and Palazzo casinos.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.