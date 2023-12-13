56°F
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 3:45 pm
 
Kevin McCarthy, left, won $350,369 on Mississipi Stud poker, at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las ...
Kevin McCarthy, left, won $350,369 on Mississipi Stud poker, at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas. John Chisena of Atlanta won $100,000 on video poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Both jackpots hits Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

A pair of Caesars Entertainment properties handed out six-figure jackpots within hours of each other Tuesday.

John Chisena of Atlanta won $100,000 on video poker around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

About six hours later at Planet Hollywood Resort, Kevin McCarthy — playing Mississippi Stud poker for the first time — hit a Mega Progressive jackpot for $350,369.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Grand opening events begin for Fontainebleau
By McKenna Ross and Richard N. Velotta / RJ

On the Las Vegas skyline for more than a decade, Fontainebleau opens its doors to the public for the first time.

