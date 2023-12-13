Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
The big wins were two of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A pair of Caesars Entertainment properties handed out six-figure jackpots within hours of each other Tuesday.
John Chisena of Atlanta won $100,000 on video poker around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.
About six hours later at Planet Hollywood Resort, Kevin McCarthy — playing Mississippi Stud poker for the first time — hit a Mega Progressive jackpot for $350,369.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
That’s a lotta dimes from video keno.
GAME KING JACKPOT
BET: $1.60
WIN: $11,200.00 pic.twitter.com/yYt6p0CqE5
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 5, 2023
In an orderly fashion.
TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT
BET: $0.50
WIN: $11,211.85 pic.twitter.com/CgReUULoYr
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 6, 2023
Cannery
Who are we to argue with the casino’s description?
Now that's a mighty win 🤑
Congrats on the $10k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/x0rnhZcLoq
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 4, 2023
Palace Station
Unsure of what exactly hit here, but it’s nice.
This lucky guest just hit a jackpot! $13,334.01 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FtUcxX6kBq
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 13, 2023
The Palms
The $1.76 spin pays off.
ready for a drumroll? 🥁 our dancing drums jackpot winner deserves some spotlight!
CONGRATS on your $17,652 jackpot from a $1.76 bet!
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 6, 2023
Sam’s Town
Thank you, king and 10 of clubs.
This lucky guest hit a Royal Flush to take home a cool $20,000!💸💸 pic.twitter.com/R8rSklgmxJ
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 5, 2023
Way to go, Shalonda!
Shalonda is Rakin' in the Bacon 🥓 after hitting the Grand progressive jackpot, landing her a whopping $23,443 on a $5.28 bet. pic.twitter.com/du1CmYCnuA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 5, 2023
Congrats, Luke!
Luke was the lucky winner of a 3 card poker progressive in the amount of $12,068 when he was dealt an A, K, and Q of spades all on a $1.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/CT97WNnxQ8
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 4, 2023
South Point
Hurray for Marie!
Another big win at South Point! 🎉
Please join us in congratulating Marie! She hit the Pai Gow 7 card straight flush progressive jackpot for $29,480 and an additional $3000 from a $3 bet on the Fortune bonus! pic.twitter.com/XSjHs4VWvQ
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 5, 2023
Incredible win on Texas Hold’em.
🎉 Jackpot Alert! 🎉
Congratulations to our lucky winner who hit the Royal Flush on the flop progressive jackpot at Ultimate Texas Hold'em, taking home an incredible win of $137,896! 🌟💸 pic.twitter.com/38uf9FSJtd
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 12, 2023
Sunset Station
All gongs, all the time.
🐉🐉 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉🐉
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand jackpot bonus & winning $19,008.88 with a $5 bet 👌😎🎉 pic.twitter.com/jIiUhM9bsF
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 4, 2023
Luckily local.
🐦💰 FORTUNE HARMONY JACKPOT 💰🐉
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $14,869.82 with a $2.64 bet 👋😁 pic.twitter.com/QELx2vCLv0
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 6, 2023
