Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos

The big wins were two of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Kevin McCarthy, left, won $350,369 on Mississipi Stud poker, at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas. John Chisena of Atlanta won $100,000 on video poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Both jackpots hits Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

A pair of Caesars Entertainment properties handed out six-figure jackpots within hours of each other Tuesday.

John Chisena of Atlanta won $100,000 on video poker around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

About six hours later at Planet Hollywood Resort, Kevin McCarthy — playing Mississippi Stud poker for the first time — hit a Mega Progressive jackpot for $350,369.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

That’s a lotta dimes from video keno.

GAME KING JACKPOT

BET: $1.60

WIN: $11,200.00 pic.twitter.com/yYt6p0CqE5 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 5, 2023

In an orderly fashion.

TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT

BET: $0.50

WIN: $11,211.85 pic.twitter.com/CgReUULoYr — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 6, 2023

Cannery

Who are we to argue with the casino’s description?

Now that's a mighty win 🤑 Congrats on the $10k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/x0rnhZcLoq — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 4, 2023

Palace Station

Unsure of what exactly hit here, but it’s nice.

This lucky guest just hit a jackpot! $13,334.01 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FtUcxX6kBq — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 13, 2023

The Palms

The $1.76 spin pays off.

ready for a drumroll? 🥁 our dancing drums jackpot winner deserves some spotlight! CONGRATS on your $17,652 jackpot from a $1.76 bet! play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5

#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/5sgysOvtSP — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 6, 2023

Sam’s Town

Thank you, king and 10 of clubs.

This lucky guest hit a Royal Flush to take home a cool $20,000!💸💸 pic.twitter.com/R8rSklgmxJ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 5, 2023

Way to go, Shalonda!

Shalonda is Rakin' in the Bacon 🥓 after hitting the Grand progressive jackpot, landing her a whopping $23,443 on a $5.28 bet. pic.twitter.com/du1CmYCnuA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 5, 2023

Congrats, Luke!

Luke was the lucky winner of a 3 card poker progressive in the amount of $12,068 when he was dealt an A, K, and Q of spades all on a $1.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/CT97WNnxQ8 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 4, 2023

South Point

Hurray for Marie!

Another big win at South Point! 🎉 Please join us in congratulating Marie! She hit the Pai Gow 7 card straight flush progressive jackpot for $29,480 and an additional $3000 from a $3 bet on the Fortune bonus! pic.twitter.com/XSjHs4VWvQ — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 5, 2023

Incredible win on Texas Hold’em.

🎉 Jackpot Alert! 🎉 Congratulations to our lucky winner who hit the Royal Flush on the flop progressive jackpot at Ultimate Texas Hold'em, taking home an incredible win of $137,896! 🌟💸 pic.twitter.com/38uf9FSJtd — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 12, 2023

Sunset Station

All gongs, all the time.

🐉🐉 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉🐉 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand jackpot bonus & winning $19,008.88 with a $5 bet 👌😎🎉 pic.twitter.com/jIiUhM9bsF — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 4, 2023

Luckily local.

🐦💰 FORTUNE HARMONY JACKPOT 💰🐉 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $14,869.82 with a $2.64 bet 👋😁 pic.twitter.com/QELx2vCLv0 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 6, 2023

