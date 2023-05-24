87°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Palms, Culinary Union reach agreement on new contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 8:31 pm
 
Updated May 23, 2023 - 8:42 pm
The Palms is shown in Las Vegas in April 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Palms is shown in Las Vegas in April 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Union leaders reached an agreement early Friday with The Palms for a new three-year contract.

The agreement affects about 900 employees and on Tuesday 95 percent of Palms workers voted to ratify the new contract, according to a statement from Culinary Local 226.

“We celebrate this historic agreement with Palms, which protects workers with the best health care in Nevada, strong job security, and fair wage increases,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for Culinary Local 226, said in the statement. “The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort have done the right thing by respecting their employees and recalling workers back to work with their seniority intact.”

Palms workers voted to unionize in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
3
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
4
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
5
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Culinary workers may strike at Valley Hospital
Culinary workers may strike at Valley Hospital
Culinary walkout at Las Vegas hospital delayed
Culinary walkout at Las Vegas hospital delayed
A’s, Culinary Union reach agreement for Vegas ballpark workers
A’s, Culinary Union reach agreement for Vegas ballpark workers
3rd Starbucks in Nevada files to unionize
3rd Starbucks in Nevada files to unionize
More at stake than fresh towels: Room cleaning bill hints at contract battle
More at stake than fresh towels: Room cleaning bill hints at contract battle
Debate over hotel room cleaning bill grows contentious in Nevada
Debate over hotel room cleaning bill grows contentious in Nevada