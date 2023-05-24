Palms, Culinary Union reach agreement on new contract

The agreement affects about 900 employees and 95 percent of Palms workers voted to ratify the new contract, according to a statement from Culinary Local 226.

The Palms is shown in Las Vegas in April 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The agreement affects about 900 employees and on Tuesday 95 percent of Palms workers voted to ratify the new contract, according to a statement from Culinary Local 226.

“We celebrate this historic agreement with Palms, which protects workers with the best health care in Nevada, strong job security, and fair wage increases,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for Culinary Local 226, said in the statement. “The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort have done the right thing by respecting their employees and recalling workers back to work with their seniority intact.”

Palms workers voted to unionize in 2018.

