Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says

It may be a while before the Palms reopens its doors.

The Strip-adjacent hotel-casino property will likely remain closed until its tourist customer base returns, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos, said during an earnings call Tuesday. The Palms is one of four Station Casinos properties that have yet to reopen since the COVID-19 shutdown last spring.

Like the Palms, Station’s other three properties will reopen when the company is confident the customer base will return, Fertitta told investors Tuesday during the earnings call for Station’s parent company, Red Rock Resorts. Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho rely on a customer base of locals, typically 65 and older, and their timeline for reopening depends on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, Fertitta said.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted Red Rock Resorts’ bottom line in 2020, the company reported Tuesday. The company generated $1.2 billion in net revenues during 2020, a 36 percent drop from $1.9 billion in 2019. Its Las Vegas operations had $316.2 million in net revenues during the fourth quarter, a decrease of $121.8 million from $437.9 million during the same period in 2019.

Red Rock Resorts closed out 2020 with $49.6 million in net income during the fourth quarter, an increase of $42.8 million, from $6.8 million during the same time in 2019. Net loss for 2020 totaled $174.5 million compared with $6.7 million in 2019.

Last spring, Red Rock Resorts laid off roughly 39 percent of its workforce. The company was one of the few that kept its full-time employees on payroll and health benefits during the shutdown.

Red Rock Resorts owns and operates 10 major properties and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas Valley, including Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Boulder Station and Wildfire-brand casinos. It also manages Graton Resort & Casino in Northern California on behalf of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

The company expects to break ground on a 213,000-square-foot property near Fresno, California with North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians in the second quarter.

