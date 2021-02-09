62°F
Nevada adds 546 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 11:56 am
 
Pfizer vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada recorded 546 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths over the previous day, according to state data posted Tuesday.

The new figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services brought the cumulative totals for the state to 285,136 cases and 4,559 deaths.

New cases were below the 14-day moving average of 696, while fatalities were far above the daily average of 16 for the period.

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus who are confirmed to have been infected, dipped slightly to 15.3 percent, according to the state data.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 419 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths.

The new figures pushed the county totals to 3,509 cases and 3,509 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate remained higher than the state’s at 16.7 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

