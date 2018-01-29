Parking fee hikes coming to almost a dozen MGM properties

MGM Resorts announced it will increase parking fees at 11 of its Las Vegas properties effective Wednesday.

Pedestrians walk past Mandalay Bay, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The cost of parking at some Strip hotels is going up.

The increase will vary across MGM properties, according to a statement issued Monday by the company.

The day rate for the Delano, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo and New York-New York will rise from $12 to $15. The rate for one to two hours will increase from $7 to $9, while the rate for two to four hours will rise from $10 to $12.

MGM’s top-end properties, including Bellagio, Aria and Vdara, will see the daily rate rise to $18.

The casino operator’s mass properties, including Luxor and Excalibur, will see a small bump in pricing from $5 to $6 for periods of one to two hours.

Circus Circus will remain free.

Parking is free for Mlife Rewards members in the pearl, gold, platinum and NOIR M categories as well as for Mlife Rewards Mastercard holders.

MGM said it has invested money back into its parking facilities to improve lighting and add availability indicators and directional signage. The company announced a $90 million initiative in 2016 to expand and upgrade its parking facilities, including a 3,000-space parking structure near the Excalibur.

“Occasional rate adjustments are necessary as we fine-tune staffing, maintenance and equipment to meet guest expectations,” MGM said in a statement.

The increase comes as MGM is set to expand its convention space at Aria and MGM Grand this year by a combined 450,000 square feet, potentially boosting demand for parking at its properties.

In 2016, MGM Resorts became the first Strip casino operator to impose parking fees. Competitors including Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas soon followed.

MGM last raised its fees in April.

