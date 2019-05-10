Plenty of work remains on Drew Las Vegas

The former Fontainebleau — the blue-tinted tower that has blighted the Strip for a decade — is slated to open as the Drew in the second quarter of 2022.

Now called the Drew Las Vegas, the 67-story hotel-casino is expected to feature 3,780 rooms, as well as retail, nightlife and more than 550,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, owner Steve Witkoff announced last month.

The property is named for Witkoff’s son Andrew, who died of an OxyContin overdose in 2011 at age 22.

Witkoff, founder of New York-based Witkoff Group, told the Review-Journal that the project’s total price comes to $3.1 billion.

The Fontainebleau’s original developers broke ground in 2007, but the economy imploded and the project went bankrupt in 2009.

Billionaire Carl Icahn bought the mothballed tower in 2010 for around $150 million. After leaving it largely untouched, he sold it in 2017 to Witkoff and Miami real estate firm New Valley, a subsidiary of cigarette maker the Vector Group, for $600 million.

Witkoff had announced early last year that the resort was expected to debut in late 2020.

