Opening of Drew Las Vegas pushed back until 2022

An aerial view of The Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, as seen on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Drew Las Vegas, center, formerly the Fontainebleau, stands on the edge of property slated to be the Jackie Robinson All Net Arena and hotel project on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Drew Las Vegas, center, formerly the Fontainebleau, sits unfinished on the former site of the El Rancho on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The unfinished Fontainebleau project on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New York developer Steve Witkoff has pushed back the former Fontainebleau’s opening date, delaying the debut of Las Vegas’ towering monument to the recession.

Witkoff’s namesake firm announced Tuesday that the 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022.

That follows his announcement early last year that the blue-tinted hotel-casino – one of the tallest buildings in Las Vegas – was scheduled to debut in late 2020.

The news release did not provide any reasons for the delay but said that New York-based Diller Scofidio + Renfro had been hired as the project’s design architect.

The Drew will feature 3,780 rooms, as well as a casino, retail, nightlife, and more than 550,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, according to the announcement.

“We believe Drew Las Vegas is set to usher in the next generation of Las Vegas resorts,” Witkoff, founder of the Witkoff Group, said in the release.

The Fontainebleau’s original developers broke ground in 2007 and expected to finish the $2.8 billion north Strip resort in 2009. But the economy crashed, and the partially built project instead went bankrupt in 2009.

Billionaire Carl Icahn bought the mothballed tower in 2010 for around $150 million. After leaving it largely untouched, he sold it in August 2017 for $600 million to Witkoff and Miami real estate firm New Valley, a subsidiary of cigarette maker the Vector Group.

In February 2018, Witkoff unveiled the Fontainebleau’s new name and expected opening date, saying the property would debut Marriott International’s Edition brand in Las Vegas and feature the Strip’s first JW Marriott.

