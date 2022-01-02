Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip

The California resident was playing poker at Paris Las Vegas when they hit the winning hand, a royal flush.

(Paris Las Vegas)

A California poker player hit a nearly $120K jackpot on the Strip to ring in the new year.

According to a spokeswoman for Paris Las Vegas, a guest from Fountain Valley, Calif., was playing at an “I Luv Suits” poker table on Saturday when they hit a mega jackpot on a royal flush worth $119,158.

The guest asked not to be identified, but said they plan to use their winnings to pay bills.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.