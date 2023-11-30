46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Records fall with best October on record for Nevada gaming win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 8:25 am
 
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported its best October win total in history and ...
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported its best October win total in history and the sixth best month all time with $1.3 billion collected, a 2.7 percent increase over last year. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More gaming win records fell in Nevada in October, but the question now is how long will they stand?

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported its best October win total in history and the sixth best month all time with $1.3 billion collected, a 2.7 percent increase over last year.

Downtown Las Vegas’ $97.5 million was an all-time monthly record.

But industry analysts are looking to late December when the board releases figures from November, which will include win totals from when the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix was run on the Strip.

December numbers also are expected to be robust with two new properties — Durango and Fontainebleau — open and joining their respective markets.

“We will be reporting the November gaming win totals during the last week of December and I understand there will be a great deal of anticipation to see the results and the impact from F1 so everyone will have to stay tuned until that time,” said Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst who crunches the gaming numbers for the state.

Nearly every Southern Nevada market saw increases in gaming win in October over last year, despite there being one fewer weekend day in October 2023 compared with the previous year.

Win on the Boulder Strip was up 10.3 percent to $88.6 million and Laughlin climbed 5.3 percent to $47.6 million. Among Southern Nevada markets, only North Las Vegas declined, off 0.8 percent to $23.4 million.

Lawton said October figures reversed a trend with several markets, including downtown Las Vegas, Laughlin, the Boulder Strip, outlying Clark County and Washoe County lifting statewide totals due to increased slot-machine win totals driven by increased hold percentages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
When will the Strip be back to normal?
When will the Strip be back to normal?
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
4
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
5
Vegas eatery named Yelp’s best new US restaurant for 2023
Vegas eatery named Yelp’s best new US restaurant for 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
When will the Strip be back to normal?
By / RJ

Strip attractions are slowly returning to normal from the Formula One race with trees returning to the Bellagio and a promise that gondoliers will be back in front of The Venetian by early December.

More stories
Strong Strip performance boosts state’s September gaming win
Strong Strip performance boosts state’s September gaming win
Did cyberattack cause Las Vegas visitation to dip in September?
Did cyberattack cause Las Vegas visitation to dip in September?
Las Vegas Grand Prix top-selling F1 race worldwide on Stubhub
Las Vegas Grand Prix top-selling F1 race worldwide on Stubhub
Opening of Durango resort delayed in southwest valley
Opening of Durango resort delayed in southwest valley
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Last-minute Strip rooms still available as F1 starts
Last-minute Strip rooms still available as F1 starts