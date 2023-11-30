Records fall with best October on record for Nevada gaming win

The question for gaming win now becomes how long will records stand, with Formula One-enhanced November and new resorts Durango and Fontainebleau openings on the horizon.

More gaming win records fell in Nevada in October, but the question now is how long will they stand?

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported its best October win total in history and the sixth best month all time with $1.3 billion collected, a 2.7 percent increase over last year.

Downtown Las Vegas’ $97.5 million was an all-time monthly record.

But industry analysts are looking to late December when the board releases figures from November, which will include win totals from when the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix was run on the Strip.

December numbers also are expected to be robust with two new properties — Durango and Fontainebleau — open and joining their respective markets.

“We will be reporting the November gaming win totals during the last week of December and I understand there will be a great deal of anticipation to see the results and the impact from F1 so everyone will have to stay tuned until that time,” said Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst who crunches the gaming numbers for the state.

Nearly every Southern Nevada market saw increases in gaming win in October over last year, despite there being one fewer weekend day in October 2023 compared with the previous year.

Win on the Boulder Strip was up 10.3 percent to $88.6 million and Laughlin climbed 5.3 percent to $47.6 million. Among Southern Nevada markets, only North Las Vegas declined, off 0.8 percent to $23.4 million.

Lawton said October figures reversed a trend with several markets, including downtown Las Vegas, Laughlin, the Boulder Strip, outlying Clark County and Washoe County lifting statewide totals due to increased slot-machine win totals driven by increased hold percentages.

