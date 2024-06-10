Red Rock Resorts operates 3K valley hotel rooms

Fontainebleau developer to buy more Strip land for $112.5M

The exterior of Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Station Casinos brand has been associated with the Las Vegas locals gaming market since businessman Frank Fertitta Jr. purchased a 10 percent stake in the Bingo Palace, which later became Palace Station, in the late 1970s.

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of the Station Casinos brand, has more than 3,000 hotel rooms, about 2 percent of the region’s hotel room inventory.

Seven operating hotel-casino properties and seven gaming-only taverns make up the company’s Las Vegas-area portfolio.

What does Red Rock Resorts own and operate in Southern Nevada? Here’s a list, according to the company’s 2023 annual report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission:

Red Rock: 795 rooms. The company opened the Summerlin property in 2006.

Green Valley Ranch: 495 rooms. Station Casinos opened the Henderson resort in 2001.

Durango: 209 rooms. The newest Station Casinos-branded property opened in December 2023 in the southwest valley.

Palace Station: 575 rooms. The centrally located casino opened in 1976 near Downtown Las Vegas and the Strip and Fertitta bought out his partners in 1979.

Boulder Station: 299 rooms. Station Casinos opened the Boulder Highway property in 1994.

Sunset Station: 457 rooms. The Henderson-area property opened in 1997.

Santa Fe Station: 200 rooms. The company purchased the hotel-casino near North Las Vegas in 2000.

Additionally, the company operates the Wildfire brand of smaller neighborhood casinos without hotel rooms. It also has a 50 percent stake in three other Henderson casinos: Barley’s, The Greens and Wildfire Lanes.

