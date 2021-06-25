Resorts World Las Vegas glows during opening party — BLOG

Thousands celebrated tonight to welcome the newest hotel in Las Vegas, the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. It’s the first new resort on the Strip since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened in 2010.

People walk around The District during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Confetti goes off as the ribbon is cut to mark the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton arrive for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An overhead view inside Resorts World Las Vegas during a special event prior to the hotel-casinoÕs opening on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @CSStevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

KT Lim, chairman of the Genting Group, from left, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, clap during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thousands gathered Thursday evening to help welcome Las Vegas’ newest hotel — the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. Here’s how they are celebrating during the final hours before the 11 p.m. opening of the first new hotel-casino on the Strip in more than a decade.

9:15 p.m.

Raiders owner Mark Davis fielded handshakes and photo requests on the casino floor across from The Kitchen at Resorts World.

“This really feels like the coming out party (for Las Vegas). They just did a wonderful job with this building,” Davis said.

He noted how Allegiant Stadium and Resorts World could continue construction during the pandemic. Davis said he often stays at Westgate, from where he would watch the resort’s progress.

Davis said he enjoyed seeing so many people out at the property walking around with smiles on their faces.

“It’s a hint of what’s to come, the future,” he said. “This town’s gonna rock again, man.” — Mike Shoro

9 p.m.

The first floor of the retail and dining district inside Resorts World was hopping around 9 p.m. while most stores on the second floor have yet to open.

Only Pepper, an upscale adult entertainment store, and Sneaker Garden, a shoe store, were the only second story stores welcoming guests in. Still, patrons could be seen riding the escalator and enjoying the scene from above the buzzing restaurants down below. —Dylan Svoboda

8:52 p.m.

What does it mean to be in the Dawg House? George Thorogood blasting through the P.A. as a man in shades and a hockey jersey feeds hors d’oeuvres to a small, shaggy white pup who just might be the happiest creature in the entire property. Yes, a dog is actually in the Dawg House right about now. Here’s for truth in advertising. — Jason Bracelin

8:52 p.m.

Newlyweds in Vegas may have a special place to shop after visiting the chapels.

Pepper, an adult entertainment store, was one of dozens of shops opening in Resorts World’s retail and dining district on Thursday. Employees say it’s a first on the Strip.

It doesn’t boast with innuendo. Instead, the 6,000-foot space on the second floor, overlooking the casino floor, greets customers with an Urban Outfitters-meets-Apple Store setting with neutral colors and dimmed lights. Couples — or singles — can browse through lingerie, special scents, branded condoms and toys. — McKenna Ross

8:32 p.m.

A DJ in bright red lipstick soundtracks the savoring of chocolate-covered apples by a blonde in a dress of the same shade. She rolls her shoulders as she digs into the confection. The Resorts World food court bustles like a Times Square of high-end eats. Loud, packed. Claypot rice and fried chicken and sake go down with a bass-heavy thump as spirits rise with spirits consumed. Getting loose in here. — Jason Bracelin

8:21 p.m.

At Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, Clique Hospitality managing partner John Pettei said he was gratified by the reaction from the crowd.

“They’ve been amazing,” he said. “We’ve had a great response from the people who came through,” Pettei said of the reaction to the dozens of red, pink and purple spheres suspended over the bar to evoke the bubbles of Champagne, a Gatsby’s specialty.

Next up: the grand-opening parties next week, with DJ Questlove on Thursday and Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien on Friday. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

8:15 p.m.

Restaurants and bars inside Resorts World Las Vegas were filled to the brim just an hour after doors opened to the invitation-only pre-opening party. Wally’s Fine Wines and Gourmet Foods and Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge had lines out the door.

Showgirls danced just feet away in front of the Resorts World digital globe. Above, pink tulle birds hung from a string with blue and red lights flashing on the ceiling behind them. Just around the corner, guests were checking out the casino’s offerings. — Dylan Svoboda

8 p.m.

Representatives of Resorts World immersed guests attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Conrad Hilton porte-cochere into an Asian cultural experience, with a dragon performance team and lion dancers inviting dignitaries to participate in an eye-dotting blessing ceremony.

Clark County Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Tick Segerblom, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., were among the participants who dipped a brush into red paint symbolizing blood and painting the eyes, face and tails of the lions to assure good fortune for the Strip resort.

The hourlong ceremony also included addresses from the government dignitaries and from executives of Hilton Hotels and KT Lim, the chairman of the Genting Group, which built the 3,500-room resort — Richard N. Velotta

7:57 p.m.

Typewriter clicks and chimes floated over the usual sounds of a crowded hotel lobby as a man wearing a double-tailed suit coat typed fortunes and placed them in a top hat for guests to grab.

Las Vegas resident Autumn Ellington immediately connected with hers: “flow like water. Adapt and overcome today. From the chairman.”

Ellington works for a premium lifestyle apparel company, Black Clover. It’s expected to open on the property soon, and the past week has been hectic, she said.

Her husband, Joe Ellington, liked his fortune, too: “Welcome to Resorts World. Luck and prosperity are on the horizon. Help those in need. From the chairman.”

“I think this is a great kind of message for this crowd,” he said at the VIP opening. “This is probably a lot of people who are in a position to help a lot of people. So, I think that’s pretty cool. Hopefully I’m not the only one that got this message.” — McKenna Ross

7:45 p.m.

A Louis Vuitton Doberman, fashioned from Crayola crayons, naturally, keeps silent watch over the not-so-silent Crockfords Gaming & Lounge. The crash of cymbals sounds like lighting striking a tin roof as a troupe of dragon dancers makes their way through the high-end gaming spot, its marble tables gleaming beneath lighting adorned with what looks a giant pearl necklace draped down from the ceiling. A cellist in a flowing white gown tunes her instrument as she waits for the lively, percussive din to to subside. Finally, it’s her turn, subtlety supplanting bombast. — Jason Bracelin

7:29 p.m.

Guests were dressed for the occasion, with many wearing Asian-influenced styles or sporting a red flare. Personal style was also on display — with a 6-inch tall Mohawk, Las Vegas resident Travis Schwantes was hard to miss.

Schwantes, a stay-at-home dad, said it was his first time at a hotel-casino opening and was eager to get onto the casino floor. But in the meantime, the people watching was great entertainment.

“I’m pretty impressed, especially with this lobby,” he said over the crowd murmur and sound of champagne bottles popping. “It’s been exciting to brush elbows with celebrities.”

He noted Paris Hilton and Jon Lovitz passed him earlier in the night. — McKenna Ross

7:28 p.m.

Spotted in the crowd: former Nevada Gov.Brian Sandoval, and a lot of people keeping tabs on the Knights game. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

7:21 p.m.

Traffic control, parking and assistance were all stellar at the Resorts World opening reception. And then hundreds of guests, having received their identifying wristbands, had to stand packed in the Hilton Hotel lobby, with all that body heat, at last count 20 minutes past the announced opening time. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

7:20 p.m.

A rainbow of Rolls Royces — colored in green jade pearl, blue candy, fuchsia and more eye-popping hues befitting of a bag of Skittles — nine in all, cordoned off on the casino floor, greeted the champagne-sipping early arrivers on at Resorts World. A female Elvis posed in front of a two-door Phantom with a Barney-the-dinosaur-colored purple interior. The cars were idle, and yet the ride had begun. — Jason Bracelin

7:15 p.m.

Minutes before a 7 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, a crowd of several dozen guests lined a hall just outside the Resorts World Las Vegas casino.

Rickey and Sandra McCurry of Las Vegas were among the first in line. With a gin and tonic in hand, Rickey McCurry called Resorts World “quite an addition to the Vegas landscape.”

The opportunity to part of the grand opening “ is exciting, an opportunity to meet new people,” he said.

The McCurrys, who are who are originally from Tennessee but moved from Arizona a few months ago, aren’t much on gambling but plan on taking a few chances on some slot machines tonight. —Dylan Svoboda

7 p.m.

Dori Koren walked the floor of the Crockfords lobby in a dark suit. He’s the captain of Las Vegas police’s Convention Center Area Command, which includes the Strip. On Thursday he was an invited guest.

He said the hotel’s opening will likely increase pedestrian traffic to the north end of the Strip.

“From the stadium bringing people to the south, and this bringing people to the north, it’s gonna be exciting to see,” Koren said.

The property has been a “fantastic” partner thus far, helping fund an under-construction police kiosk on Las Vegas Boulevard, he said. It will help the Metropolitan Police Department up their presence on the Strip, particularly if the resort attracts as many guests as anticipated, Koren said. — Mike Shoro

5:06 p.m.

Resorts World Las Vegas entered the home stretch Thursday toward opening its $4.3 billion, 3,500-room resort, the first new Strip property since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened on Dec. 15, 2010.

Guests for a VIP party featuring poolside entertainment, fireworks and food samplings at numerous restaurants within The District were due to begin arriving at 7 p.m.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella and numerous Genting Group executives and appearances by costumed dragons and lions are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the porte-cochere entrance to the Conrad Hilton.

Genting, operators of Resorts World Las Vegas, indicated the doors would open to the public at 11 p.m., and the traditional first dice roll by executives is planned at one of the 117,000-square-foot casino’s craps tables at 11:15 p.m.

The resort isn’t planning for guests to check in to their rooms until Friday. — Richard N. Velotta

