Resorts World to launch entertainment complex under new partnership

Resorts World Las Vegas is set to launch an entertainment complex with a variety of nightlife, entertainment and dining options under a new partnership with Singapore-based entertainment company Zouk Group.

The under-construction Strip resort, set to open in the summer of 2021, announced the partnership in a Thursday statement. Under the agreement, the $4.3 billion property plans to open with a nearly 100,000-square-foot venue with four experiences.

The complex’s social gaming bar RedTail will offer shared plates and premium beer, wine and cocktails along with games like beer pong, darts and pool, and the experiential dining venue Fuhu will offer an “unexpected twist” on contemporary Asian cuisine, according to Thursday’s release. The space also will feature Zouk Nightclub, which is being touted as “the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas,” and Ayu Dayclub, an outdoor venue inspired by islands in Southeast Asia.

“Resorts World Las Vegas aims to reinvent the traditional integrated hospitality experience in Las Vegas across every sector, including nightlife,” Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella said in the statement.

Zouk Group, a Singapore-based company known for its namesake club, will bring its concepts to the states for the first time through Resorts World.

“With over 29 years of experience in the nightlife industry, the Zouk brand is proud to make its debut at Resorts World Las Vegas, in a destination considered by many to be the entertainment capital of the world,” Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li said.

Additional details and a schedule of upcoming performances is set to be released in the coming months.

