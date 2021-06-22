Resorts World wants to ‘break the mold’ with 3 brands in 1 property

Resorts World Las Vegas will incorporate three of Hilton’s premium brands when it opens Thursday, each with its own lobby and porte cochère.

Signage for the Resorts World Las Vegas under construction is seen on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk across from the Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Resorts World Las Vegas, the city’s newest megaresort, packs in too much for a single address.

The property will incorporate three of Hilton’s premium brands when it opens Thursday, each with its own lobby and porte cochère. You can find the Las Vegas Hilton at 999 Resorts World Ave., Conrad Las Vegas suites at 111 Resorts World Ave. and the LXR-branded Crockfords Las Vegas suites at 333 Resorts World Ave.

Management says the setup will allow the $4.3 billion property to cater to different levels of customers simultaneously.

“We’re ultra luxury, we’re luxury and then we’re a premium property,” Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella said. “We worked closely with the Hilton to really create three different types of experiences that I think are going to work really well in Las Vegas.”

‘A truly integrated property’

Three Hilton premium brands will be offered at Resorts World: Hilton Hotels &Resorts, Conrad and LXR.

“We want to be a truly integrated property. We don’t think it’s really happening up and down the Strip,” Sibella said. “We wanted to break the mold here in Las Vegas.”

Each brand offers a different level of personalized service.

The Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World will be the resort’s full-service brand, with roughly 1,774 rooms ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet. The rooms are described by Resorts World as having “smart, luxurious amenities in a comfortable and refined setting,” with a “contemporary yet luxurious sleeping environment.”

Conrad Las Vegas is Hilton’s contemporary luxury brand. Its 1,496 rooms at Resorts World are slightly larger, anywhere from 550 to 2,800 square feet.

“(The Conrad rooms have) upgraded facilities, they’ve got more curated artwork,” said Danny Hughes, the executive vice president and president for Americas for Hilton. “The choice of the fit and finish is more polished.”

Crockfords Las Vegas will be one of the first of Hilton’s LXR hotels to debut in the U.S.

It will offer 236 guestrooms and suites, each described as “ultra-luxe” with upscale amenities and highly personalized amenities such as butler service, full room service, access to private gaming rooms and an exclusive entrance and grand lobby for private check ins.

The rooms are anywhere between 550 to 7,000 square feet, and Hughes said each space will have a “slightly more residential feel.”

“They are truly designed for people to enjoy the room and that is really part of the experience,” Hughes said. “To over simplify it, you’ll go into a Hilton room and it’s a great room, but the purpose of it is to have a room to stay and sleep and then experience the resort. … When you stay at a Crockfords suite, that itself is part of the experience.”

Sibella said Resorts World set out to create experiences for each brand.

“The Hilton rooms are beautiful, outstanding, but maybe a little smaller than the Conrad. And then those are a little smaller than the Crockfords, the LXR … and then your service experience gets a little bit better. So it’s like a five-star restaurant, four-star restaurant, maybe a three-star restaurant.”

Hughes added that the setup should be a perfect fit for the city’s conventiongoers.

The typical convention guests could check into a room at the Hilton, he said. The vice presidents of an attending organization might book with the Conrad suites, while the CEO and chairman would stay at the Crockfords.

Hughes emphasized that the room amenities may differ across brands, but all guests will have access to the resorts’ facilities, whether that’s lounging at the 5.5-acre pool complex, dining at one of its 40-plus food and beverage options or catching a show from one of its four residency artists: Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“By having these three different brands in these three different towers, it allows a level of choice that you couldn’t do individually,” Hughes said.

A growing trend

Integrating multiple brands into a single resort is still “a bit of a niche concept,” according to Truist analyst Patrick Scholes, but it’s a growing trend among resorts. “This is becoming more common, especially in very large hotels in urban areas,” he said via email. “It allows customers to choose the different price points that fit their personal budgets.”

Scholes added that these multi-brand properties are often associated with group meetings and conventions. Resorts World should be able to host plenty, with roughly 250,000 square feet of meeting space.

Hughes said Hilton has integrated multiple brands into one property before, but never to this scale.

The partnership with Resorts World turned out to be a perfect solution for Hilton, which had been wanting to get back into the Las Vegas market with its luxury brands, Hughes said. Instead of having to build out three distinct properties with each brand, they are now able to showcase all three within one megaresort.

“I think it’s going to create an incredible experience for the guests,” Hughes said.

There are potential downsides to this multi-brand structure. Scholes said tasks such as cleaning rooms may be more complicated when spread across three brands, and unusual brand standards — such as a nicer gym than what is typically found at a Hilton resort — “may confuse guests.” But Scholes considers these “really minor issues.”

It’s “better to have the efficiencies from complexing,” he said.

