Richard Branson acquires Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas

British billionaire Richard Branson has planted his flag in Las Vegas.

Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.

The flamboyant, celebrity businessman made the announcement Friday at an outdoor pool lounge at the hotel.

His partners on the deal include Bosworth Hospitality Partners founder Richard “Boz” Bosworth, the hotel’s new CEO, and investment firm Juniper Capital.

The sale closed Friday. Branson and Bosworth declined to disclose the sales price.

Branson, 67, has a net worth of $5 billion, according to Forbes magazine. And he’s no stranger to Las Vegas.

Virgin Atlantic launched passenger service from London to Las Vegas in 2000, with Branson stepping off the inaugural flight in a rhinestone-studded red jumpsuit and pasted-on Elvis sideburns.

He invested last year in high-speed-transit startup Hyperloop One, which has a test track in North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park. Branson joined its board, and the firm changed its name to Virgin Hyperloop One.

So thrilled to be able to announce plans to open @VirginHotels Las Vegas https://t.co/JSJsAic0Lh pic.twitter.com/gIdnBRkZjs — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) March 30, 2018

Branson also has looked for a foothold in Las Vegas’ casino industry before, voicing interest more than 20 years ago.

In summer 1997, as he was opening the now-shuttered Virgin Megastore at Caesars Palace, he told the Review-Journal that he was “looking” for a hotel site.

“In fact we’re on our way to one now,” he said as he left the store.

The RJ reported that he wanted to open a casino-resort on or near the Strip by 2000, but it never happened.

The Hard Rock sale, meanwhile, was expected. The Review-Journal reported in January that Hard Rock majority owner Brookfield Asset Management was in talks to sell the resort to Bosworth, investment firm Juniper Capital and Branson’s Virgin Hotels, and that it would be rebranded as a Virgin property.

The Hard Rock, 4455 Paradise Road, opened in 1995. Developer Peter Morton, founder of the Hard Rock Cafe chain, reached a deal in 2006 to sell the resort to Morgans Hotel Group Co. for $770 million.

In 2011, after the economy crashed, lender Brookfield assumed ownership of the financially troubled hotel after it reached a settlement agreement with the owners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

