Casinos & Gaming

Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says

By Richard N. Velotta and Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2020 - 2:32 pm

Caesars Entertainment Inc. CEO Tom Reeg said Thursday Rio is expected to reopen at the end of the year.

The hotel-casino has been closed since mid-March following a state-mandated closure order.

In an earnings call Thursday, Reeg also said the company will not be shutting properties midweek.

He said occupancy in Las Vegas was “just under 60 percent” for the third quarter, and the company is now running mid 50s occupancy for the week and 90s for the the weekends.

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment finished a busy third quarter, completing the $17.3 billion merger with Eldorado Resorts Inc. in July and making an offer to buy international sportsbook operator William Hill Plc with a cash offer.

The company solidified its position in sports wagering with a multiyear deal with ESPN.

The merged company more than doubled revenue to $1.377 billion, but eluded profitability.

The company reported a net loss of $926 million, $6.09 a share.

Company executives scheduled an afternoon conference call with investors to discuss results.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

