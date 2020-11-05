Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says

Caesars Entertainment finished a busy third quarter, completing the $17.3 billion merger with Eldorado Resorts and making a cash offer to buy William Hill Plc.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. CEO Tom Reeg said Thursday Rio is expected to reopen at the end of the year.

The hotel-casino has been closed since mid-March following a state-mandated closure order.

In an earnings call Thursday, Reeg also said the company will not be shutting properties midweek.

He said occupancy in Las Vegas was “just under 60 percent” for the third quarter, and the company is now running mid 50s occupancy for the week and 90s for the the weekends.

The company solidified its position in sports wagering with a multiyear deal with ESPN.

The merged company more than doubled revenue to $1.377 billion, but eluded profitability.

The company reported a net loss of $926 million, $6.09 a share.

Company executives scheduled an afternoon conference call with investors to discuss results.

