Sahara Las Vegas extending restaurants’ hours
Just over one week after its initial reopening, Sahara Las Vegas is extending its restaurants’ hours of operation.
Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen is now open for breakfast at 8 a.m., with lunch and dinner service available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Uno Mas will reopen June 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés offers dinner service Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will expand hours to include Sunday dinner service starting June 21.
Sahara also will offer a limited dine-and-stay offer: A Friday-to-Saturday two-night stay in one of the resort’s Marra King suites comes with dinner for two at Bazaar Meat. Guests can purchase either a $379 deal that includes a limited-edition $99 summer menu for two or “The Classics” menu — worth $125 — for two for $419. The promotion is valid on reservations between now and Aug. 25. More details can be found on the property’s website.
