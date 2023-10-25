Santa Fe Station renovates poker, high-limit slot rooms — PHOTOS

Station Casinos is debuting the renovations at the northwest Las Vegas casino as the company continues updating locals spots across the valley.

A new high limit room is seen at Santa Fe Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new high limit room is seen at Santa Fe Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new high limit room is seen at Santa Fe Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Santa Fe Station general manager Brent Arena poses for a portrait inside of the new high limit room at Santa Fe Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Station Casinos is debuting a high-limit slot room renovation at a northwest Las Vegas casino as the company continues updating locals spots across the valley.

Santa Fe Station opened a newly renovated, 4,500-square-foot gaming room on Wednesday with 70 slot machines, a dedicated cage and host office, and an upscale bar at the casino on North Rancho Drive.

Brent Arena, vice president and general manager of the property, said the renovations are the company’s response to new home development in the nearby Skye Canyon master-planned community and other growth in the area.

“We’re really just looking to capitalize on the explosive growth out to the northwest part of the valley,” Arena said. “With so many homes being built and new guests moving in, we have to keep up with that.”

Recent additions also include Stoney’s North Forty, a country-themed nightlife spot meant to capture a “younger demographic.” The 13,000-square-foot space includes an armadillo-shaped disco ball, a stage for live performances, a mechanical bull, and a 2,300-square-foot outdoor space with a fireplace, beer pong and other interactive games. The space opened Oct. 17.

Santa Fe also opened Stallone’s Italian Eatery, a Brooklyn-inspired restaurant with another location on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, in August next to the property’s race and sports book.

The new high-limit room takes the place of the property’s old poker room. Crews then built out a new 2,450-square-foot poker room, with 14 tables and improved amenities such as high-definition TVs and USB chargers at each table, which opened in September.

The former high-limit room’s walls will be torn down, and the space will be incorporated into the existing casino layout, Arena said.

Arena said he expects more renovations to continue on the property next year, but he declined to specify projects.

The renovations at Santa Fe come during a flurry of capital improvements and new builds for Red Rock Resorts, parent company to Station Casinos. Property refreshes also were announced at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Sunset Station this year. And Station will open the $780 million Durango hotel-casino, with more than 200 rooms and a 83,000-square-foot casino, on Nov. 20 in the southwest valley.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.