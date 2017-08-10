sbe Entertainment still committed to Hakkasan Group merger

Sam Nazarian’s sbe Entertainment says it is still committed to merging with Hakkasan Group even as months pass without a deal.

Nazarian announced in March he was in talks to merge with restaurant and club operator Hakkasan to create a large-scale, globally diversified hospitality company. Nazarian said he expected to complete the transaction within 60 days, or by the end of May.

“sbe remains in negotiations to complete a financial transaction in which sbe’s and Hakkasan’s formidable hospitality assets are combined into one company,” sbe said in a statement late Wednesday to the Review Journal. ”We are looking forward to completing the transaction to accelerate our already robust expansion.”

Hakkasan spokesman Brett Perkins did not respond to emails or calls for comment.

This is not the first time sbe has faced obstacles in completing a deal. sbe spent months negotiating a takeover of Morgans Hotel Group in 2015 before talks collapsed. It made another attempt a year later, finally buying the boutique hotel company in December 2016.

Mergers and acquisitions can often take much longer than initially planned as companies’ fortunes change in the interim or parties disagree on valuations and strategies.

The merger of sbe and Hakkasan would create a fast-growing lifestyle company with hotel, residential, restaurant and club assets around the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia. The combined company could have a market value of $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal said in March.

With a portfolio of 21 hotels and residences, 73 restaurants and 42 lounges, sbe owns the SLS, Delano and Mondrian hotel boutique brands as well as Katsuya, Umami Burger and The Bazaar by Jose Andres restaurant brands.

Fast growing companies

The company sbe is in the midst of an aggressive growth plan with seven more hotels, 21 restaurants and five lounges opening in the next six months. The company has been on a hiring spree as well, adding eight executives since the start of the year, including a new chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Hakkasan, which runs about a dozen clubs and restaurants in Las Vegas, is growing nearly as fast. The company, which has about 60 venues globally, plans to open another 30 over the next three years, former Chief Executive Officer Neil Moffitt told a Las Vegas conference in March.

Moffitt stepped down in April after the merger was announced.

Thom Greco, chairman of the Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show Advisory Board, said sbe will benefit from the merger because the boutique hotel market is becoming more competitive, making food and entertainment a key differentiating factor. He said sbe’s boutique hotels would be able to offer to its millennial guests the ”swagger” of Hakkasan restaurants and clubs.

“It complements what a boutique hotel is all about,” said Greco. “It puts them one step above the competition.”

Sam Nazarian owns 63.75 percent of sbe with private equity investors Yucaipa Hospitality Investments and Cain Hoy Enterprises LP owing the rest, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Hakkasan Group is fully owned by Alliance International Investments of Abu Dhabi.

