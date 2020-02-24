Scientific Games, Golden Nugget expand sports betting partnership

Golden Nugget LLC, which has casino operations in Las Vegas and Laughlin, has expanded its sports betting partnership with Las Vegas-based Scientific Games Corp.

Scientific Games showcases their new games and technology behind a wall surrounding the booth to offer a better user experience at the 18th annual Global Gaming Expo at Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

The Scientific Games Corp. booth at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Scientific Games Corp. and Golden Nugget LLC have agreed to expand their sports wagering partnership. The agreement could eventually lead to Scientific offering its OpenSports system in Nevada.

The companies on Monday announced they are expanding their multistate, multiproduct, multichannel agreement after initially introducing Scientific’s OpenGaming system in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

OpenSports is part of Las Vegas-based Scientific’s OpenGaming suite of mobile gaming products first offered in the United State in New Jersey. Scientific began offering sports-wagering products in the late 1990s and now has 35 sports betting customers in 16 countries.

Houston-based Golden Nugget, operated by business entrepreneur Tilman Fertitta, has casino operations in Las Vegas and Laughlin.

“We have a long history with Scientific Games and their technology is a cornerstone of our sports betting and iGaming strategy,” said Thomas Winter, senior vice president and general manager for online gaming for Golden Nugget.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with them to bring a consistent and best-in-class experience to our players across multiple products, nationwide,” he said.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.