Scottish gambler hits $280K jackpot on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 5:33 am
 
Peter Ferguson smiles after winning a jackpot of $280,007 at The Palazzo. (courtesy)
Last weekend turned out to be a very rewarding day for Peter Ferguson as he hit a jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on the Strip.

Ferguson hit a jackpot of $280,007 after being dealt a diamond royal flush on the popular Ultimate Texas Hold’em game Saturday, according to a company statement released Tuesday.

The win occurred at The Palazzo. It only took a $5 bet and travelling a mere 4,872 miles from Scotland to Las Vegas for Ferguson to hit the jackpot, the statement said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

