Six gaming industry CEOs to take stage at October’s G2E event

Circa CEO Derek Stevens is photographed during a tour of Circa hotel-casino, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several top executives from Las Vegas companies will appear as keynote speakers at next month’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., and Derek Stevens, CEO of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort, will be interviewed onstage on Oct. 11, at the kickoff of the world’s largest gaming industry trade show at The Venetian.

More than 18,000 industry professionals are expected to attend the three-day event that opens Oct. 10 and includes a series of educational sessions as well as a trade show with the newest slot machines and gaming industry technology.

In addition to Billings and Stevens, Jay Snowden, president and CEO of regional giant Penn Entertainment Inc., and Soo Kim, chairman of fast-growing Bally’s Corp., will appear with Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel, and Jason Robins, founder and CEO of DraftKings.

The six corporate leaders will be interviewed by CNBC commentator Contessa Brewer.

Billings and Stevens will discuss Las Vegas and Nevada gaming markets, Snowden and Kim will talk about regional markets and Howe and Robins will comment on the future of iGaming and sports betting.

During the three-part session, the executives will provide their outlook on business today, navigating headwinds and what the future holds.

Sponsored by the American Gaming Association, G2E’s opening keynote also will include an appearance by AGA President and CEO Bill Miller on the state of the gaming industry.

